The Crew: Motofest features 604 vehicles of different kinds, from cars to supercars and to planes and motorboats. There's a lot of variety here, but some players only care about one thing: performance rating. In this The Crew: Motorfest guide, we're listing down the Top 10 Best Performance Cars in the game. These cars, regardless of model, type, and other stats, have the highest performance rating in the game.

The Top 10 Best Performance Cars in The Crew: Motorfest

10. Proto 2018 Alpha Mark II

Performance Rating: 774/990

Country of Origin: USA

Unlock Cost: 583,800 Bucks or 83,400 CC

This thing of beauty is just the first of many Proto makes that we have on this list, running at a max of 340 km/h with overwhelmingly high 800 BHP that allows you to accelerate to that max speed in no time.

9. Proto 2023 Concept Pulse Performance

Performance Rating: 776/990

Country of Origin: France

Unlock Cost: 842,100 Bucks or 120,300 CC

The Concept Pulse Performance is also a thing of beauty and this Alpha GT has slightly better handling and traction than the one that it just beat in this list.

8. Proto 2023 Concept Glow Motorsport

Performance Rating: 777/990

Country of Origin: France

Unlock Cost: 699,300 Bucks or 99,990 CC

The Glow Motorsport adds a bit more color to its look and just barely beats the Pulse Performance not just in stats but also in style.

7. Red Bull 2018 RB14 Disruption Edition

Performance Rating: 786/990

Country of Origin: UK

Unlock Cost: 1,001,000 Bucks or 143,000 CC

The Red Bull RB14 Disruption Edition is among the most expensive vehicles in The Crew: Motorfest, ranking within the Top 50 of all of the vehicles in the game.

6. Red Bull 2018 RB14

Performance Rating: 786/990

Country of Origin: UK

Unlock Cost: 711,200 Bucks or 101,600 CC

While not as glamorous as the Disruption Edition, the base RB14 model is just up to par as the Disruption Edition in all stats and performance ratings.

5. Creators 2023 Concept Spruemeister SM71

Performance Rating: 787/990

Country of Origin: USA

Unlock Cost: Import from The Crew 2

This Alpha GP car can only be obtained by already owning it in The Crew 2 and importing it into The Crew: Motorfest.

4. Proto 2023 Alpha Mark X GP Explorer Edition

Performance Rating: 788/990

Country of Origin: France

Unlock Cost: Not yet available

The Alpha Mark X GP Explorer Edition is already within the Top 5 best performance cars in The Crew: Motorfest, even though the vehicle won't be arriving in the game until a little later this year.

3. Proto 2020 Alpha Mark X

Performance Rating: 788/990

Country of Origin: France

Unlock Cost: 1,072,400 Bucks or 153,200 CC

This one is the highest-rade Proto vehicle in this list. While Protos dominate the list, they just don't have the best vehicle in terms of performance to reach the Top 1 spot.

2. Ivory Tower 2023 IVT AGP R-07

Performance Rating: 795/990

Country of Origin: France

Unlock Cost: 800,000 Bucks or 114,300 CC

A concept model made by the folks at Ubisoft Ivory Tower, it's only fitting that a design made by the developers of the game themselves would find itself just shy of the Top 1 spot in this list.

1. Red Bull 2022 R18

Performance Rating: 799/990

Country of Origin: UK

Unlock Cost: MOTORSPORTS Playlist Reward

The best-performing vehicle in The Crew: Motorfest so far is the RB18. With some fine-tuning, modifications, and additional parts, you can have this vehicle's performance rating reach just a little above 900, making it viable even at the end of the Year 1 Season Pass.

And that's all of the top performance cars in The Crew: Motorfest. We've also prepared a database of all the vehicles in The Crew: Motorfest for your reference. For more gaming news and guides, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.