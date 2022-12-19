By Spencer See · 4 min read

We all know that athletes are paid highly for playing the sports they love. With millions of dollars going in their pockets, it’s no surprise that a lot of them have chosen to live luxuriously. Although it’s up to them how they spend their money, some of their choices have obviously been way out of line. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at the 10 most insane athlete purchases.

Mike Tyson and His White Tigers

Petting a dog or cat is usually reasonable. However, petting white tigers is a different story. Tyson reportedly paid $140,000 for three white tigers. Furthermore, like any other pet, he had to feed them which amounted to $4,000 per tiger.

If Tyson could’ve chosen to pet a regular cat instead, maybe he could’ve kept more of his earnings before declaring bankruptcy.

Gilbert Arenas’ Shark Tank

Speaking of pets, owning and maintaining a shark tank is expensive at best. You need to pay for the change in saltwater, feed the sharks, and hire someone to do all that. For Arenas, that cost him $80,000 annually. That’s not so great even for someone who bagged a six-year, $111 million extension with the Wizards.

Now out of the league, Arenas has since put up the mansion containing the tank for sale.

Darnell Dockett’s Alligators

From tigers to sharks, and now we have a pet alligator. Based on reports, Dockett paid $500 to own an alligator. If that wasn’t enough, after buying one in 2011, Dockett purchased another in 2014.

It takes a lot of meat to keep gators healthy which will increase his maintenance costs. On top of that, Dockett also faces safety concerns. Alligators possess one of the most powerful bites in the animal kingdom.

Scottie Pippen’s Gulfstream Jet

It isn’t a surprise anymore that athletes buy a private jet for themselves. They travel a lot and it can be a handy vehicle to use. Unfortunately for Pippen, he bought one that doesn’t work for $4.3 million.

After $1 million worth of repairs, Pippen sued his lawyer and got back $2 million. Next time, the six-time NBA champion should properly inspect that it works first before making expensive purchases like these.

J.R. Smith’s Fast Five Truck

Aside from private jets, a truck is surely a reasonable one for athletes. However, the exact armored truck coming from the set of Fast Five is a strange one. Smith claimed that the $450,000 purchase was to protect himself from haters.

Well, he probably used it well after his major blunder in Game One of the 2018 NBA Finals. The LeBron James and the Cavs fan base won’t forget about that one.

Curt Schilling’s Failed Video Game Venture

Some athletes keep their wealth by making wise investments. However, not all business decisions result in lucrative outcomes. That was the case for Curt Schilling’s failed investment in 38 Studios.

The former Phillies star reportedly put in $50 million of his MLB earnings. Unfortunately, the company went south, after facing financial troubles.

Lionel Messi’s House

Not everyone handles living with annoying neighbors well. However, if you’re a mega football star like Lionel Messi, you can afford to do things differently.

After failing to build a wall due to potential legal issues, Messi chose to buy his neighbor’s property. That’s one way to get rid of rude neighbors.

Evander Holyfield’s Mansion

Hollyfield has carved out a successful boxing career which allowed him to purchase a 54,000-square-foot mansion that held 109 rooms.

The purchase was extravagant at best given that the legendary boxer is also fathering 11 children with six different partners. Unfortunately for Holyfield, the expenses caught up and forced the boxer to sell this property at an auction.

Chris Johnson’s Golden Teeth

There’s no question that a part of an athlete’s expenses goes to fashionable accessories such as jewelry. It allows them to express themselves with liberty. And for some like Chris Johnson, that means Golden Teeth. According to him, the successful people he looked up to possessed such.

Based on sources, Johnson had to pay approximately $1,350 per tooth. Well, Johnson should smile more often so he can flash those golden teeth.

Floyd Mayweather’s Jacob & Co Billionaire Watch

Speaking of fashion, Floyd Mayweather is certainly one of the athletes that spends money on it. The 15-time World Champion spent $18 billion on a watch. The watch boasts 260 carats of emerald-cut diamonds.

With the watch possessing a lot of bling, Mayweather purchased a timepiece that is worth more than several homes and properties. Given that he possesses generational wealth, Mayweather is truly in a class of his own on and off the boxing ring.