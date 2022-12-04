By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Many people dream of being a majority owner of an NBA team. After all, wouldn’t it be cool for you to have control of one of teams on one of the biggest leagues in the world? It seems like Floyd Mayweather Jr had this idea too, as he revealed that he has made an offer to buy an NBA franchise.

In a panel interview (video courtesy of @DailyLoud on Twitter), Floyd Mayweather Jr revealed his plans to be the majority owner of an NBA team. The legendary boxer talked about the amount he offered to buy an unnamed franchise. The price he gave? Two billion dollars.

The crazy thing about Floyd Mayweather Jr’s offer is that it might not be enough to buy an NBA franchise. The average valuation of an franchise in the league today is at around $2.85 billion, per a report by Forbes in 2022. Depending on which franchise Mayweather tried to buy, two billion is certainly not going to be enough.

This isn’t the first time Floyd Mayweather Jr has expressed interest in buying an NBA team. Nearly a year ago, the legendary boxer said the same thing, albeit with a partner. He’s already said before that he has been making steps to buying an NBA team.

There are a handful of NBA teams around that could be interested in selling their franchise to Floyd Mayweather Jr. The Phoenix Suns are a potential candidate, due to the many controversies surrounding owner Robert Sarver. We’ll see which NBA franchise Mayweather will own… eventually.