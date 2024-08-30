When looking at the numbered Air Jordan line, it's typical to see the most popular color schemes among fans and sneakerheads to be the ones Michael Jordan actually laced-up for the Chicago Bulls. However, once in a while, Jordan Brand will release a unique banger that captures the hearts of Air Jordan 4 fans. In just a few months, we'll see one of those colorways return as a first-time retro.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

In 2013, Jordan Brand released a “Fear Pack” that included dark-toned colorways adorning the Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 4 silhouettes. At the time, the sneakers were seen as a fairly available release, but they've since grown in popularity due to their unique mix of materials and premium quality from 2013. This particular AJ4 fetches up to $600 on the aftermarket.

One half of the pack was brought back in 2023 with the retro of the Air Jordan 3 “Fear,” but it was apparent that sneakerheads were really waiting for the Jordan 4 version to finally return. Well, there will be no more need for beating up old pairs as we'll see the “Fear” colorway receive its first retro release.

Air Jordan 4 “Fear”

The retro edition of the Air Jordan 4 “Fear” is set to return in its original Black/White-Cool Grey-Pure Platinum colorway from 2013. Incorporating the paneled design of the Jordan 4 silhouette, we see a clean greyscale color blocking that is uncommon among typical Jordan 4 colorways. The mix of Pure Platinum and White throughout the midsole and outsoles give these a unique glow from the bottom and it's accentuated by the speckled black/white midsole.

We also see white on the eyestays, sockliner, tongue logo tab, and back heel logo. All other components are done in black, giving these a very unique look while using the most monotone of colors. With the recent growth of popularity in black Jordan sneakers, particularly the “Black Cat” versions, these are shaping up to be a highly-anticipated release as they make their return.

The Air Jordan 4 “Fear” will return November 9, 2024 for the fall holidays. They'll come with an expected retail tag of $215 and will see a release on Nike SNKRS app and very select Jordan retailers. As done with the original release, these will come in full family sizing with adjusted pricing so the whole crew can get fitted. Don't miss out on your chance to own this classic colorway?

Are you still holding onto your “Fear” 4's from 2013?