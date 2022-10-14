The astronomical 9-figure contract Aaron Judge could receive

The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are going to dominate the MLB offseason for as long as he’s on the market. The New York Yankees are going to do whatever they can to fend off the competition to re-sign their star outfielder after watching him hit 62 home runs in a contract year. The problem is that the contract that Judge appears set to earn could be worth an unprecedented amount of money.

Throughout his historic 2022 campaign, many baseball fans wondered the same question; how much money is Judge going to make this offseason? While the Yankees are still playing postseason baseball right now, some sources have begun to estimate Judge’s potential contract now that more than half of the league is focusing on free agency. Judge should easily surpass the $300 million threshold, but some think Judge could end up making more than $400 million on his upcoming deal, which is an astonishing figure.

“’He certainly will clear $300 million. But is he closer to $400 million than $300 million? Maybe,’ one rival executive says. ‘He’s that important to the wealthiest team.'” – Jon Heyman, New York Post

This is pretty eye-opening to see that Judge could end up fetching nearly $400 million in free agency, and potentially even go over that number if the bidding takes off. Considering Judge just broke the American League record for most home runs in a season, it shouldn’t be that surprising, but still, that’s a lot of money.

The Yankees are going to do everything they can to keep Judge, but it’s fair to wonder whether or not they will get outbid for his services. A lot of teams have a lot of money to spend this offseason, and it’s worth wondering whether there’s a number the Yankees aren’t willing to surpass when it comes to their negotiations for Aaron Judge. For now, New York will be hoping he can lead them to a championship this season, but it’s clear they will be facing some big questions this offseason.