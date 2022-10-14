The 3 major obstacles preventing the Mets from swiping Aaron Judge from Yankees

The Aaron Judge sweepstakes figure to dominate the MLB offseason for as long as he’s on the free agent market. New York will be hoping to re-sign their star outfielder, but they are going to face significant competition from every other team in the league. One team that already appears to be plotting out a potential push for Judge is the Yankees crosstown rival, the New York Mets.

The Mets are already focusing on their free agency plan after crashing out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round at the hands of the San Diego Padres, and have been wondering whether they will be able to make a push to sign Judge in free agency. While the Mets are interested, it’s becoming clear that there are a couple of big obstacles that could prevent them from actually signing him to a deal in free agency.

“The Mets haven’t necessarily ruled out taking a shot at Judge, but there are three major impediments to such a pursuit: 1) The Mets figure, probably correctly, that it’d be a long shot he’d move from The Bronx to Queens, 2) they have seven important free agents of their own, and 3) they may not want to risk initiating a fight with the Yankees.” – Jon Heyman, New York Post

These obstacles are certainly worth keeping an eye on, as they are all detriments to the Mets potential push for Judge. There are going to be obstacles for every team in their pursuit of Judge considering the type of contract he’s likely to fetch, but these may not be obstacles that the Mets can overcome in their quest to sign him. Whether they will actually make an attempt to sign Judge remains to be seen, but as of right now, it doesn’t seem very likely to happen.