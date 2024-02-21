Barry Keoghan's Joker will seemingly return in The Batman 2.

It seems as though Barry Keoghan will return as the Joker in Matt Reeves' The Batman 2. He appeared in a scene in Reeves' first film opposite Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader.

Joker in Batman 2?

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Keoghan was asked about his role in The Batman 2. While Keoghan never addressed the role head-on, so it's possible that the interviewer misspoke. Either way, he was asked, “Looking ahead, you’ve got the miniseries Masters of the Air, and you’re also playing the Joker in DC’s The Batman 2. What do you want your career to look like going forward?”

He replied, “The filmmaker and the role and the story are the three boxes that need ticking. I just want to collaborate with people who are out there trying to bring a new approach to it, people that want to take risks. I also want to be challenged and put to the test where I push my limits and learn on the gig.”

He continued by talking about some of his notable credits like The Banshees of Inisherin and Saltburn. Keoghan felt a range between the two performances, which is important to him.

Barry Keoghan first gained notoriety for his performances in Dunkirk and The Killing of a Sacred Deer. He'd go on to star in indie films like The Green Knight and Calm with Horses. In 2021, he starred in Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin.

While he appeared in a DC film, Keoghan is no stranger to the comic book movie genre. He starred in the MCU's Eternals film. Some of his other notable credits include Apple TV+'s Masters of the Air and Saltburn.

The Batman was the latest iteration of the titular character. Directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, the film was a huge hit and made over $770 million worldwide.