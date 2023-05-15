The Bear star Jeremy Allen White and his wife Addison Timlin filed for divorce earlier this month. Addison Timlin opened up about her experience on a Mother’s Day post on Sunday. The couple have been together since 2019 and share two daughters together. It hasn’t been easy on her, according to TooFab.

Even though they were seen supporting each other publicly before, it seems as though the two have been separated for a while. In her Instagram post, she thanked her friends and family for their support over the past nine months.

“Being a single mom is not how I pictured it. It is so f***ing hard,” Timlin captioned her photos of her children she shared with Jeremy Allen White. “It is all out covered in s*** crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard. It’s not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely.”

“When something magical happens and you have to tell yourself ‘don’t forget this’ because there’s no witness by your side. It’s so painful,” she continued. “But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights.”

She also shared the importance of self love in the caption. She wished that more mothers direct their unending love for their children toward themselves as well. There’s only one person in this world that will be with you throughout your entire life, and that’s you. “Doing it alone has given me more strength and more empathy and more tears than anything else in my life ever has,” said Timlin.

She concluded her post with thanks and wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.