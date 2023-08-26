In the realm of television fandom, speculations about character relationships often take center stage, and “The Bear” is no exception. The hit TV show's co-showrunner, Joanna Calo, has weighed in on the heated discussions among fans regarding the budding connection between Sydney, played by Ayo Edebiri, and Carmy, portrayed by Jeremy Allen White, CBR reports.

Calo, drawing from her experience at “BoJack Horseman,” emphasized her dedication to character and season arcs. She revealed that one aspect she immediately identified as “very special” was the relationship between Carmy and Sydney, expressing her desire to elevate this dynamic.

Ayo Ebebiri Chimes In

However, Ayo Edebiri, who plays Sydney on the show, had a different perspective. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she addressed fan theories of a romance between Carmy and Sydney. Edebiri explained that such ideas aren't part of the show's creative process and conveyed that fans might not “get what they want” in that regard.

She acknowledged that it's not uncommon for fans to engage in shipping characters, emphasizing that it's a part of a show's culture. Still, she made it clear that the show's creators weren't necessarily steering the story in that direction.

Joanna Calo also shared her surprise at the level of “obsession” fans had with the potential romance between Syd and Carmy. She recalled a moment early in the show's development when she contemplated the possibility of the characters hooking up, but co-showrunner Chris Storer opposed the idea. Calo highlighted the complexity of relationships, referring to the term “work wife” and stressing the beauty of acknowledging the messiness and interconnectedness of people's lives.

“The Bear” Season 2 has received critical acclaim, leading to Primetime Emmy Awards nominations for Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White. With at least 20 award nominations, the show continues to captivate audiences with its evolving character dynamics and intricate storytelling.