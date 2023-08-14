The Bear and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem star Ayo Edebiri has a major career jump in mind.

Speaking to Collider prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Edebiri spoke about wanting to make a horror movie. “I feel like people have fun on the Chucky movies. I just feel that's a fun set. I would do that,” she revealed. “Or I would do like a Saw movie and really just get something freaky [to] happen to me… or a Final Destination reboot.”

She named three iconic horror franchises, all of which could benefit from a star like Edebiri being in them. The last Chucky film was the 2019 reboot with Aubrey Plaza. There's currently a TV series airing on USA Network, but as of now, there aren't any more Child's Play films in the works.

There is, however, another Saw film coming out: Saw X. It is a direct sequel to the first film and takes place between the first and second installments. The last film series she mentioned, the Final Destination franchise, will return at some point with a sixth installment. Perhaps if it's successful, we could see Edebiri make her way into the series.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ayo Edebiri is a comedic who gained notoriety for voicing Missy in the series Big Mouth. She also stars in The Bear with Jeremy Allen White and has a recurring role on Abbott Elementary. She's a writer and consulting producer on What We Do in the Shadows and starred in an episode of Black Mirror this past season.

On the film side, Edebiri made her debut in an uncredited appearance in S**thouse, Cooper Raiff's directorial debut. 2023 has been a major year for her as she has starred in Theater Camp, Bottoms, The Sweet East, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is in theaters now.