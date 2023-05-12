Actors Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin are reportedly ending their relationship after three years of marriage, per E! News. Addison Timlin filed for divorce from The Bear actor. The couple share two daughters, Ezer and Dolores. The two of them tied the knot in a Beverly Hills courthouse in October 2019.

Their separation came as a surprise to many, as both actors have recently expressed their love and admiration for each other. In January of this year, during his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, White, who starred alongside Timlin in the 2008 film Afterschool, publicly thanked his wife.

“I love you deep in my bones,” White said. “Thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you’ve done.”

The couple’s split has not been officially confirmed by their representatives, and neither actor has made a public statement about the matter. However, this news comes as a shock to many fans who have followed their relationship and celebrated their love for each other on social media.

Despite the end of their romantic relationship, it is clear that White and Timlin will always hold a special place in each other’s hearts. It is always difficult to see a relationship come to an end, but it is clear that White and Timlin have nothing but love and respect for each other. As they move forward into this new chapter of their lives, their fans will undoubtedly continue to support and admire them both. During this time, it’s important to leave space for the grieving process.