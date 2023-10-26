The Beatles' “Now and Then” has received a release date after some teases.

“Here, There and Everywhere” November 2

“Now and Then” will be released on Thursday, November 2 at 10am ET. The song is billed as the “last” Beatles song ever, which was written and sung by the late John Lennon. Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr had worked on the track in the past, but it's only now been completed more than four decades later.

The double A-side single will fittingly pair it with “Love Me Do” — the Beatles' first UK single. Both songs are mixed in stereo and Dolby Atmos. The cover art for “Now and Then” was done by Ed Ruscha, and a music video will premiere on November 3.

Aside from the digital release, a physical 12″ single and CD will also be available.

Additionally, Oliver Murray directed and wrote a 12-minute documentary about the making of the song. This short will premiere on the Beatles' YouTube channel at 3:30pm ET on November 1. Exclusive footage and commentary with McCartney, Starr, Harrison, Sean Ono Lennon, and Peter Jackson will be featured.

New editions of the Beatles iconic compilation albums, 1962-1966 (The Red Album) and 1967-1970 (The Blue Album), are being released as well. These new expanded editions will include “Love Me Do” as the former's opener and “Now and Then” as the closing track on the latter album.

Jeff Lyne of Electronic Light Orchestra received an additional production credit. He worked on the track years ago, but the main producer credits go to Paul McCartney and Giles Martin. All four Beatles received backing vocals credits, with McCartney playing the guitar, bass, piano, electric harpsichord, and shaker.

