There are a ton of Santa Clauses in the movies, and with some being bad and some being okay, we list some of the best.

Christmas is right around the corner. And with Christmas comes many movies that feature our favorite bearded man in a red suit, Santa Claus.

There are a lot of actors, animations, and versions of St. Nick. We will run through the best ones out there and what makes them so special. With so many to choose from, this list won't have them all. However, these are some top-notch Santa's to look out for this holiday season.

The best Santa Clauses in Christmas movies

In no particular order, we'll start with a Tim Burton classic…

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Also known as Sandy Clause, this stop-motion animated Santa is as memorable as ever. By the order of Jack Skellington, he was ordered to be kidnapped so he could take his hat and perform his tasks. Additionally, he was in Oogie Boogie's lair, where the bearded one almost ended up as spice to his Snake and Spider Stew, according to The Nightmare Before Christmas Fandom page.

Edward Ivory, IMDb states, voiced the iconic character.

Klaus

Our next Santa is another animated one. In fact, he's animated in more ways than one, with J.K. Simmons as the voice.

This version of Santa features him with a different look. Mostly, he's wearing “normal” clothing instead of the red suit and looks like almost anyone else. It's a fresh perspective of the iconic character that we're not used to.

When you attach Simmons and Jason Schwartzman as Jesper, it's a fun ride for sure.

The Santa Clause

Even if you're not a kid from the '90s, The Santa Clause was a great movie. And actor Tim Allen pulled off the big guy pretty well in this family film. Not only does Allen make for a good Santa, he's hilarious.

IMDb notes that the plot is “When a man inadvertently makes Santa fall off his roof on Christmas Eve, he finds himself magically recruited to take his place.”

From there, laughter and adventure ensue on this holiday classic. And the reindeer should win an award as Best Supporting Cast.

Violent Night

Switching gears from hilarity to horror, Violent Night offers a very kick-ass look at Santa. However, it made our list, considering how convincing he is.

The plot is about a group of mercenaries who attack the wealthy estate of a family — and Santa steps up to save the holiday.

“Time for some seasons' beatings” is probably one of the best lines out there.

David Harbour plays Santa. It also features John Leguizamo as Scrooge and Beverly D'Angelo as Gertrude, IMDb confirms.

A Christmas Story

Another holiday classic is A Christmas Story. It features Peter Billingsley as Ralphie, whom the plot of the movie is based on.

Santa doesn't make a massive appearance in this. However, Jeff Gillen's version of him is that of a memorable jerk whose team of elves pushes kids down a giant slide. He's exactly the kind of Santa you DON'T want to see.

Visiting the red-suited man wasn't the most pleasant experience for Ralphie and his brother Randy. But it's been memorable for audiences for over 40 years.

The Christmas Chronicles

A newer movie that came out in 2018 is The Christmas Chronicles. It features Kurt Russell as Santa, who looks dead-on like the Claus you'd see on a postcard. Very familiar.

IMDb says, “The story of sister and brother, Kate and Teddy Pierce, whose Christmas Eve plan to catch Santa Claus on camera turns into an unexpected journey that most kids could only dream about.”

Elf

Edward Asner is Santa in this hilarious comedy that features Will Ferrell, Bob Newhart, and James Caan.

One of the most memorable parts of the film is the mention of Santa from Will's character, Buddy. He's in the department store and says, “Santa, here? I know him!”

Asner does a great version of Santa with the voice and look. Toss in all the hilarity, and this makes this Santa — and film — a classic.

Jingle All the Way

The Santa in this Schwarzenegger isn't “really” Santa. Arnold calls a room full of Santa's for not being real and “thugs.” One of the fake Santas calls him a chicken, and the action star snaps his beard against his face. It's followed by a ninja Santa an more.

It's a fun ride for the holidays, especially if you like a mix of action-star with your Christmas. And a lot of inauthentic Santas.

Miracle on 34th Street

This 1947 classic film is the essential Santa Claus movie. The whole plot is based on a department store, Santa, who claims to be the real one. Kris Kringle even goes to court to try to prove his case.

Edmund Gwenn pulls off the ultimate Santa Claus. You believe it's him watching this movie and wouldn't think an actor is playing a role.

Many families have a tradition of watching this film around the holidays, and for one of –if not the — best Santa out there, it's worth viewing.

We could go on and on with this list, but it's a good start. After all, who are we to judge who's the best Santa Claus in a movie? That said, all of these picks are a safe bet for a good Kris Kringle.

Happy holidays!