Nahida Guide: The Best Weapon Build and Artifact Build for Nahida in Genshin Impact

Nahida’s entrance as a playable Archon in Genshin Impact version 3.2 has been long awaited by many players who visited the many realms of the Sumeru region. The constant battle between the barren wastelands and the lush, vulnerable forests has put our Traveler in the midst of all the chaos; though don’t worry, Nahida, the current Dendro Archon, is here to give us a helping hand.

In this Nahida Guide, we will be discussing Nahida’s abilities, best weapons, artifact sets, and ideal team compositions.

Nahida Overview and Abilities

Elemental Skill – All Schemes To Know

Sends forth karmic bonds of wood and tree from her side, dealing AoE Dendro DMG and marking up to 8 opponents hit with the Seed of Skandha.

When held, this skill will trigger differently.

Hold

Enters Aiming Mode, which will allow you to select a limited number of opponents within a limited area. During this time, Nahida’s resistance to interruption will be increased.

When released, this skill deals Dendro DMG to these opponents and marks them with the Seed of Skandha.

Aiming Mode will last up to 5s and can select a maximum of 8 opponents.

Seed of Skandha

Opponents who have been marked by the Seed of Skandha will be linked to one another up till a certain distance.

After you trigger Elemental Reactions on opponents who are affected by the Seeds of Skandha or when they take DMG from Dendro Cores (including Burgeon and Hyperbloom DMG), Nahida will unleash Tri-Karma Purification on the opponents and all connected opponents, dealing Dendro DMG based on her ATK and Elemental Mastery.

You can trigger at most 1 Tri-Karma Purification within a short period of time.

Despite the lengthy description that her skill has, it works fairly simple and should also play simple without any fuss. The difference between the ability’s press and hold activation differs at its controllability, with the latter providing you with more control on which enemies to mark. With Nahida’s talent, the hold skill also provides a way to interact with faraway items and dropped loot using her ability, which can be pretty handy in certain situations during exploration.

How the skill works is simple: Targeting or hitting enemies with the skill will mark them, and any damaging Reaction that affects any of the marked foes will trigger dendro damage to every single marked enemy. This is great for proliferating Dendro reactions, or sustaining it during one’s skill rotation.

Elemental Burst – Illusory Heart

When the Shrine of Maya field is unleashed, the following effects will be separately unleashed based on the Elemental Types present within the party.

Pyro: While Nahida remains within the Shrine of Maya, the DMG dealt by Tri-Karma Purification from “All Schemes to Know” is increased.

Electro: While Nahida remains within the Shrine of Maya, the interval between each Tri-Karma Purification from “All Schemes to Know” is decreased.

Hydro: The Shrine of Maya’s duration is increased.

If there are at least 2 party members of the aforementioned Elemental Types present when the field is deployed, the aforementioned effects will be increased further.

Even if Nahida is not on the field, these bonuses will still take effect so long as party members are within the Shrine of Maya.

Don’t be mistaken, this ability doesn’t actually provide direct supportive value. Rather, it enhances Nahida’s Elemental Skill depending on the elemental types of her party allies. This means that when building teams, you have to take into account how this ability affects Nahida’s skill in respect to her allies. For example, Aggravate carries like Keqing and Yae Miko can proc the reaction more often with the 2-Electro bonus of Illusory heart.

Best Weapon Build for Nahida

A Thousand Floating Dreams (5-star)

Party members other than the equipping character will provide the equipping character with buffs based on whether their Elemental Type is the same as the latter or not. If their Elemental Types are the same, increase Elemental Mastery by 32. If not, increase the equipping character’s DMG Bonus from their Elemental Type by 10%. Each of the aforementioned effects can have up to 3 stacks. Additionally, all nearby party members other than the equipping character will have their Elemental Mastery increased by 40. Multiple such effects from multiple such weapons can stack.

This catalyst is tailor-made for Nahida, though it’s passive if a bit wonky considering you really don’t want to stack Dendro characters in one team despite the powerful scaling of EM with Dendro reactions. But even without the passive, the weapon provides a whopping 264 EM from its substat, which is the most out of any catalyst in the game so far.

Kagura’s Verity (5-star)

Gains the Kagura Dance effect when using an Elemental Skill, causing the Elemental Skill DMG of the character wielding this weapon to increase by 12% for 16s. Max 3 stacks. This character will gain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus when they possess 3 stacks.

Kagura’s Verity is a surprising turnout among the list of viable weapons for Nahida, and this is due to its amazing Crit DMG substat, and high DMG bonus to her Skill. Since Kagura’s Verity encourages on-field gameplay, Nahida can make full use of Elemental Skill, where all of her damage actually comes from.

Sacrificial Fragments (4-star) / Magic Guide (3-star)

For players on a budget, Sacrificial Fragments and Magic Guide are wonderful options for providing a lot of EM to Nahida. Wandering Evenstar can be a decent option, but it doesn’t provide as much EM as the two. However, it’s the better weapon if there are multiple Evenstars in the squad.

Best Artifact Sets for Nahida

Gilded Dreams (4-piece)

2-Piece: Elemental Mastery +80.

4-Piece: Within 8s of triggering an Elemental Reaction, the character equipping this will obtain buffs based on the Elemental Type of the other party members. ATK is increased by 14% for each party member whose Elemental Type is the same as the equipping character, and Elemental Mastery is increased by 50 for every party member with a different Elemental Type. Each of the aforementioned buffs will count up to 3 characters. This effect can be triggered once every 8 seconds. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field.

Gilded Dreams is the top choice for versatility, since Nahida’s talents scale hard with EM. This set will usually give a whopping 230 EM total, assuming you’re not running other Dendro characters in the team.

Deepwood Memories (4-piece)

2-Piece: Dendro DMG Bonus +15%.

4-Piece: After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets’ Dendro RES will be decreased by 30% for 8s. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

Deepwood Memories is usually the better choice if going for the standard Crit build, which is perfectly viable for Nahida with proper investment. This works well with weapons that provide ATK% or Crit Rate/DMG, since Dendro DMG bonus only works on pure Dendro damage and Quicken/Spread reactions.

Team Composition for the Dendro Archon

Aggravate/Dendro Core DPS

This team consists of Nahida and a couple of Electro applicators like Kuki, Dori, or even Yae Miko. The goal of this team is to apply a lot of Electro to make sure that Dendro triggers the reaction and not the other way around. This way, Nahida can crit a lot harder, and more often thanks to her Burst’s effect from having at least 2 Electro in the team.

Dendro Applicator Sub DPS

This team can be very flexible depending on the characters that you have, as long as you have two of Hydro or Pyro to activate the enhanced bonus of her Burst. Unlike the other Dendro applicators, Nahida can consistently proc Dendro for a very long time, which is useful for teams that focus on Burning, Burgeon, and Hyperbloom.

Summary

Playable Archons have always been a point of reference for judging a character’s power level, and Nahida might set the bar higher due to how useful she is for everything related to Dendro. Like how Venti set the bar for crowd control, Zhongli for damage mitigation, and Raiden for Burst supports, Nahida will hold the crown as the reigning queen of Dendro application.