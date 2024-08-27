When Scott Derrickson’s Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames-led The Black Phone 2 hits theaters, expect it to be “cold.”

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his new Netflix comedy Incoming, Thames gave a one-word tease for the upcoming sequel. After some contemplation, Thames landed on “cold.”

What this means remains to be seen. Fans of the first movie will have to wait until the sequel hits theaters to see Thames’ tease come to fruition.

Why The Black Phone means a lot to Mason Thames

The Black Phone helped put Mason Thames on the map. He starred alongside the Oscar-nominated Ethan Hawke. It is an experience that Thames holds near to his heart.

He called the shoot “fun” and is planning on asking Hawke more questions. Now that he is older, he recognizes how good Hawke is. He told me that he was going to “drill him” this time around.

“He’s so nice. And just watching him do his process and get in character was like taking a masterclass,” praised Thames. “The way the scenes were written and the way he would portray the Grabber, the things he would do, [were] masterful. And we’re doing a Black Phone 2.

“I was 13 when I did that, so I didn’t know much of his work, and I wish I asked him more questions. So when I see him again, I’m just going to drill him,” Thames added.

The Black Phone is a feature-length adaptation of Joe Hill’s short story of the same name. Derrickson directed it and co-wrote the script with C. Robert Cargill.

Thames stars as Finney, a young boy taken by the Grabber (Hawke). Madeline McGraw, known for her breakout role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, plays Finney’s sister, Gwen.

It was a relatively big hit for Blumhouse and Universal. The Black Phone made $161 million worldwide during its theatrical run.

Who is Mason Thames?

Before starring in The Black Phone, Thames played Daniel Stevens in three episodes of For All Mankind for Apple TV+. Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, and Sarah Jones also star in the series. Additionally, Thames starred in a couple of episodes of Walker as a younger version of the titular character.

Incoming is Thames’ second movie role. He plays Benj, a high school freshman who is about to attend his first high school party. He is hoping to make a move on his crush, Bailey (Isabella Ferreira). Bobby Cannavale, Ramon Reed, Bardia Seiri, and Raphael Alejandro also star in it.

Coming up, Thames will star in The Black Phone 2 and the How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake. Thames will play Hiccup in the remake.

The How to Train Your Dragon franchise began in 2010 with the first animated movie. It was a big hit, grossing nearly $500 million at the box office.

Two sequels were made. How to Train Your Dragon 2 was released in 2014 and made over $620 million. In 2019, the final installment of the animated trilogy, The Hidden World, was released. It made $521 million worldwide. The upcoming live-action remake is hoping to bring the animated movies to life.