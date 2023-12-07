The Boys season 4 will probably be crazier than previous seasons after creator Erick Kripke shares sentiment in Twitter.

The Boys will once again release boundary-pushing content as it's gearing up for its fourth season. But with a promise from show creator Eric Kripke. In his tweet, Kripke reveals that The Boys season 4 will feature the “most batshit” moment in the show's history. He also shared his disbelief at getting away with a scene in post-production that he deems the craziest yet.

I would just like to add that I was in post today, working on a Season 4 scene that miiiiiiight be the batshit craziest thing we've ever done? Like I truly can't believe we got away with it. #TheBoys #TheBoysTV https://t.co/98mYEkNMqX — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) December 4, 2023

The anticipation for the upcoming season heightened with the release of the first trailer. Compared to the first few seasons, The Boys season 4 already shows a level of depravity. This leaves fans eager for more of the Amazon Prime Video series. This time, the new era will embrace its signature audacious style. Maybe even more.

Homelander actor Antony Starr echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the difficulty in finding a ceiling for the show's outrageousness. In a previous statement to Variety, Starr remarked on the bizarre nature of the scenes, questioning the choices that led him to such moments.

“I was looking at the person I was opposite, and I said, ‘What are we doing? I can’t believe this! I could have done anything else with my life, but here I am doing this?' It was truly the most bizarre thing I’ve ever done.”

The Boys Season 4 is slated for a 2024 release, continuing the narrative after the events of Gen V, a college-set spin-off recently renewed for a second season. As fans await the new season, expectations are high for The Boys to deliver yet another round of unprecedented and outrageous moments.