The first teaser for The Boys' next season hints at a world on the edge of chaos while Homelander sees an opportunity for power.

The Boys are back in the first trailer for season four, teasing world on the brink of tearing itself apart while Homelander consolidates his power and the titular team deals with the repercussions of Billy's actions in season three.

The first trailer for the Boys' newest season hints at how deep the divide has reached in the U.S. between Starlight and Homelander's supporters, with both sides seemingly ready to tear each other apart much to Homelander's delight. Billy Butcher, by contrast, is reckoning with the results of his use of Temp-V in season three, the fact he has seemingly months to live, and how the rest of The Boys are fed up with his lies.

It appears season four will once again have The Boys on the backfoot after season three, which saw the team working officially for the government to contain problematic Supes while Homelander's own mental state deteriorates further as his world seemingly starts to crumble around him. The involvement of Soldier Boy, the truth about Temp-V, and the chaos Butcher's efforts to kill Homelander caused ultimately left the team weaker than ever and Homelander in position to gain even more power in the U.S. government.

The other question heading into season four is if the events of The Boys' spinoff show, Gen V, will play a part in the upcoming season. Billy Butcher does appear in the finale's mid-credits scene, investigating The Woods laboratory in the aftermath of spinoff's events.

In addition, Vice Presidential candidate Victoria Neuman was last seen in Gen V in possession of an alleged Supe-killing virus developed by Doctor Cardosa. It is clear from season three that both Neuman and Homelander see worth in working together to consolidate their power within the U.S. government, especially with Neuman potentially getting into the White House as vice president. However, it is possible she feels she needs some leverage to keep Homelander in line, and a supe-killing virus could be just the thing.

The Boys season four is expected to premiere in 2024.