When Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys released Season 3 last June, the question of Season 4 needed to be answered. Then on Twitter, The Boys teased Season 4 with set photos, calling them major spoilers, including one of Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Just wrapped filmin' the craziest shit we can legally put on your tubes. Turns out all of these photos tell ya a ton about Season 4… pic.twitter.com/ARqBLx4UnE — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) April 12, 2023

Most of the photos include selfies of the crew, showing off Firecracker’s new suit, and the blood splattered faces of Homelander, Hughie, and A-Train. One of their tongue-in-cheek comments read, “Butcher and whoever JDM is playing film a car commercial together” following a posed photo of the two on a car. Another says, “MM is joining a biker gang,” while he sits on a beach cruiser bike. The Boys Twitter apologized saying, “Huge spoilers, sorry mates.” No one on Twitter was sorry, though.

me for the foreseeable future waiting for The Boys Season 4 trailer pic.twitter.com/nnMIbrANHA — home_b0ys (@home_b0ys) April 12, 2023

THE BOYS SEASON 4 LEAK?? pic.twitter.com/HMamRJqWfZ — ☆ grape ☆ (@grapedstrawbby) April 8, 2023

The Boys Season 3 wrapped with unexpected twists and turns. Episode 8 resolves Soldier Boy’s story arc by killing him off in the end. The Seven, now gone, leaves Homelander with his worthy companion to his plans – Ryan. This surprising twist leaves Butcher’s decision to follow through on his wife’s dying wish for naught. This development will surely play out more in Season 4, and fans will see how the hero’s influence on the boy will ultimately play out.

And while the group gains Starlight, the overall state of The Boys is in dire danger, especially with Butcher slowly dying. This will be an essential plotline to monitor as Ryan takes a bigger role soon. With Soldier Boy gone, Maeve depowered but not dead, and Homelander’s influence growing stronger, the odds will certainly be against the group when the series comes back. Now we know that there are many epic battles to come, per the leaked photos.

Ultimately, we don’t know much more about the release of Season 4, but maybe there are more spoilers and teasers to come.