Sylvester Stallone found some new steps to climb: The steps of Amazon Studios. The iconic creator of Rocky has signed a major first-look deal with Amazon along with his production company, Balboa Productions.

The news was broken exclusively by Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva who reported that the multi-year deal with have Stallone writing, directing, producing, and starring in both film and television projects (scripted and unscripted) for them all developed through Balboa Productions. The projects will stream on Prime Video, but as seen with Air, the movies will likely get theatrical releases before streaming.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios, said the following about the new deal, “Sylvester Stallone is an undeniable Hollywood legend who has created some of the most timeless and iconic characters of our generation. As an actor, writer, director, and producer, he has defined his own epic brand of storytelling and inspired people all over the world. We are excited to continue our relationship with Sylvester and Balboa Productions to bring even more of his exciting creative vision to our global audiences.”

The partnership will continue the relationship between Stallone and Amazon. After all, he did star in and produce the comic book film Samaritan for them just last year.

Sylvester Stallone is as iconic as Salke suggested. He’s created a number of franchises including the Rocky and Rambo franchises and has even appeared in others like the Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad. He also made his streaming series debut last year with Tulsa King for Paramount+, which recently got renewed for another season. Coming up, he’s got a reality series called The Family Stallone that’ll premiere in May on Paramount+ as well. While didn’t appear on-screen in Creed III, perhaps this partnership between him, Amazon, and the Amazon-owned MGM (who handled the domestic distribution of Creed III) can eventually lead to him coming back as Rocky Balboa.