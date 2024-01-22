Viola Davis takes on acting and producing duties in a new action thriller that also stars a breakout character from Amazon's The Boys.

Looks like fan favorite from The Boys Antony Starr is moving on up to the big screen, joining Viola Davis in a new action thriller entitled G20. Davis stars in and produces the ensemble star-studded affair, from Amazon MGM Studios and MRC.

According to Deadline, in addition to Davis and Starr, the picture also has black-ish lead Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin (also from black-ish), Will Trent actor Ramón Rodríguez, Douglas Hodge from The Great, Elizabeth Marvel from The Color Purple, Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus), Clark Gregg (Painkiller), Christopher Farrar (Home Team), John Hoogenakker (Waco: The Aftermath) and MeeWha Alana Lee (Umma).

Other cast members include Theo Bongani Ndyalvane, Conrad Kemp, Joseph Steven Yang, Emmanuel Castis, David James and Noxolo Dlamini, and the director is Patricia Riggen of The 33.

Per Deadline, the splashy plot “sees terrorists overtake the G20 Summit, with American President Taylor Sutton (Davis) then bringing all her statecraft and military experience to defend her family, her fellow leaders and the world.”

Sounds like a fun update on the Harrison Ford classic Air Force One.

The script is written by Noah and Logan Miller, with revisions by Caitlin Parrish, Erica Weiss, and Jason Hall. In addition to JuVee Productions' Viola Davis and Julius Tennon as producers, the pic is also being produced by Andrew Lazar at Mad Chance.

Antony Starr, a New Zealand actor, has enjoyed breakout success playing The Homelander on Amazon's The Boys. With fan favorites like him and Viola Davis on screen together, G20 has some serious blockbuster potential.