This is truly an all-American ad.

The Super Bowl isn't just about the big game — it's about the commercials, too. And The Boys have delivered a new ad that promotes Vought International's Turbo Rush and oozes patriotism.

In fact, this new ad is deemed “too patriotic” for television. So, what better day to release it on America's favorite game?

The Boys' new Super Bowl ad

“Freedom. Football. Family. Horses. Words synonymous with Vought and this great nation” is heard being said as the ad begins.

The caption on the post on X that features the new ad says, “Today, Vought brings you an exclusive new ad for The Big Game. Rated “Too Patriotic” for TV, this is a love letter to AMERICA. Please enjoy with an ice cold Turbo Rush!”

Today, Vought brings you an exclusive new ad for The Big Game. Rated "Too Patriotic" for TV, this is a love letter to AMERICA. Please enjoy with an ice cold Turbo Rush! pic.twitter.com/uofZkTSbz6 — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) February 11, 2024

It's making fun of American culture and slamming real heroes, such as firefighters and soldiers. Instead, it focuses on The Boys like Homelander, The Deep, and A-Train.

Prime Video's The Boys is gearing up for its Season 4 release, though a date hasn't been announced. It will feature the return of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, and Susan Heyward, Collider reports.

The synopsis from Amazon says, “The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman (Doumit) is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander (Starr), who is consolidating his power. Butcher (Urban), with only months to live, has lost Becca's (Shantel VanSanten) son as well as his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.”

The Boys' new patriotic ad has fans fired up. Enjoy a Turbo Rush for the big game.