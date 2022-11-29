Published November 29, 2022

By XC Enriquez · 2 min read

The Callisto Protocol scared everyone with its gameplay preview shown in the PlayStation State of Play 2022. The brutality of the game further made an impression during its Gamescom 2022 reveal.

The Callisto Protocol Release Date: December 2, 2022

The Callisto Protocol showed multiple parts of the game as protagonist Jacob Lee makes his way through the moon Callisto. The newest trailer revealed in this year’s State of Play revealed its release date, December 2, 2022, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. If you are living in Japan and want to buy this game, we have some bad news for you. Just last month, the game’s developers announced that they are discontinuing the game’s Japan release due to a rating conflict. They said that changing the game to get a rating would change the experience they are trying to bring. As such, Japan will not be getting a Japanese release of the game.

The Gamescom ONL 2022 trailer showed more in-game footage, featuring its gruesome gameplay.

The Callisto Protocol Gameplay

Its elements are reminiscent of Dead Space, and for good reason. Glen Schofield, current CEO of Striking Distance Studios, was the creator of Dead Space. In the PlayStation Blog for The Callisto Protocol, he said that he’s excited to return to his roots with an all-new take on the sci-fi survival horror genre.

It is a third-person shooter, and is classified as a Survival Horror. It also has some melee combat, if you’re more into that. Along the way, the protagonist gains telekinetic ability, allowing him to suspend the enemies in mid-air and even launch them away.

Schofield, and the rest of the developers’ goal is to give players a scare, and that they did. The State of Play trailer showed that Callisto was overrun with foreign and violent lifeforms. But it doesn’t stop there. “We also take full advantage of PS5’s 3D Audio capabilities and leverage acoustic ray tracing, diffraction, and portaling to fully immerse players in the world. From the monstrous sounds of Biophage echoing down long dark hallways, to the ambient whirring of broken prison machinery, audio is a huge feature in making players feel trapped, isolated, and alone.” Schofield said.

The Callisto Protocol Story

Set in 2320 on Jupiter’s “dead moon” Callisto, The Callisto Protocol tells the story of Jacob Lee. The inmates of the maximum-security penitentiary Black Iron Prison transform into monsters, and Jacob must fight his way through the horde to escape.

On his journey, he begins to uncover the dark secrets that the moon has been keeping beneath the surface.

For more Gaming News, click here.