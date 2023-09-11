Patrick Wilson has led The Conjuring franchise since the first film. He recently made his directorial debut with Insidious: The Red Door and expressed his desire to direct a film in The Conjuring franchise with a catch.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Wilson admitted that he “doesn't know” if he will The Conjuring 4. “The thing is, I don't know,” Wilson said. “All those guys are obviously my friends and I know them well and I wouldn't dare try to pitch myself for something I didn't feel passionate about.”

While Wilson would possibly want to direct a Conjuring film, there's a catch. “So the honest to God truth, and I really mean this, and it sounds so lame, but I would have to see the story. I know we'll be taken care of as characters and actors. I love those movies so much. I love David Leslie Johnson and all the writing that he's done,” he confessed. “That being said, if I've learned anything from this movie, it's what James [Wan] told me, which is, ‘Make it yours. Make it personal.' So I know that the next movie that I will choose to do or that chooses me, it will have to be something extremely personal that I can shape to things that I believe in.”

He continued by discussing Insidious: The Red Door. “I can do this movie [Insidious: The Red Door] because I geared it around a father/son. A kid in art school like I went to. I went to theatre college. So there were things that I felt like I had a deep passion for, because I am all in. There hasn't been a day in four years that I haven't thought about this movie. So I have to make sure that, whether it's Conjuring or any other movie, there's a different requirement as a director. Regardless of just technically speaking, just, does it speak to you as a director?”

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga have led The Conjuring series since the 2013 film as Ed and Lorraine Warren, appearing in five of the franchise's films and spin-offs. Prior to the first Conjuring, Wilson starred in 2010's Insidious. He'd go on to star in the following sequel, before taking a break from the franchise. The Red Door, the latest installment in the franchise, marks Wilson's return as he also makes his directorial debut. The film made over $186 million at the box office, a franchise best, and perhaps Wilson will eventually try his hand at The Conjuring after that success.