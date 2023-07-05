The fifth and final chapter of the Insidious series, Insidious: The Red Door, brings the iconic series to a close. The directors James Wan and Jason Blum opened up about what made their franchise different, and how they've kept horror fans interested.

Jason Blum told Discussing Film of the series relevance over the course of 13 years, “I think James (Wan) really laid the groundwork with the Lambert family to make them really compelling. People are very connected to their journey, they want to see what happens to them next.”

“I think the tone of the movies is very unique too,” Blum continued. “They’re a lot funnier than most horror movies. So when you’re going to see an Insidious movie, you know you’re going to be scared, but you also know you’ll have a good time. I think there are a lot of reasons, but those are kind of the two primary reasons that the franchise has had such staying power.”

When asked if it was the true end of the series, Blum said: “You better see this Insidious, it’s the last one! To give a more serious answer, [The Red Door] is going to be the last we’re going to see of Insidious for a while. It may not be a forever rest, but it’s certainly going to be a very long rest. So, if someone comes up with some idea in 10 years, who knows? But there’s not a plan – as there has been with every prior Insidious movie – there’s no current plan in place for number six.”

Insidious: The Red Door hits theaters July 7.