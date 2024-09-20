The Crew Motorfest is celebrating its one-year anniversary this month, and the developers at Ubisoft Ivy Tower prepared a great start for Year 2 with Season 5, also revealing new content, new game modes, and an important update that ensures the longevity and players' access to The Crew Motorfest.

The Crew Motorfest Showcase 2024 Summary: Play The Crew 2 and Motorfest Forever

The Crew Motorfest Showcase 2024 gave players a deep dive into what Ubisoft has in store for both new and returning players. Not only that, but players also got an update on The Crew 2's future, which will certainly make a lot of gamers happy and optimistic.

The Crew Motorfest Year 2 kicks off with Season 5 which will be coming on November 6, 2024. Season 5 will be the first season to be added to Year 2, out of three in total.

The biggest addition to this Year's content is the new island of Maui, accessible through land, air, or water, allowing players to seamlessly travel from one island to another – no change on that end as it has always been seamless traveling from one island to another in this game. Over 100km² of pure on and off-roading racing will be added to the game through this new island.

An important update was also made that will surely excite fans who want to stick to the road for years to come. The Crew 2 and The Crew Motorfest are both getting an offline mode deployed in the future.

To encourage even more drivers to hit the road, Ubisoft is offering the biggest discount ever seen for The Crew 2 (starting from $1 for a limited time) and The Crew Motorfest (up to 70% off). To add to that, The Crew 2 players will get to kick-start their adventures with 4 vehicles for only one Crew Credit, allowing them to travel on land, air, and sea right away.

As for new content, Season 5 will introduce new neon races, events, and locations, through the “Made in Japan Volume 2” playlist. New street racer squads also arrived at the festival, giving players new challenges to overcome. Once all the main events have been tackled, players will unlock the Rivals Race board for ruthless face-offs in dynamic one-on-one races across the open roads of both islands.

Weeks of content have been lined up for Season 5, with new challenges, car culture themes, and new vehicles to collect will be coming later on. Stay tuned on in-game updates and in this space to learn about these updates as they get announced.

The Crew Motorfest gets a new island half the size of O'ahu

As mentioned above, the biggest addition in terms of land mass in The Crew Season 5 is the new island of Maui. Stretching for over a hundred square kilometers, this new island is half as big as O'ahu.

Players will experience a seamless blend of Hawaiian traditions and modern culture as Maui is a melting pot in the Hawaiian state, offering a captivating experience that will surely charm players into staying far longer on the road. Players will discover the road to Hana, deep lush bamboo forests, mesmerizing waterfalls, and narrow bridges showcasing Maui's natural wonders.

The best scenery by far is the beautiful Kaihalulu beach, with its glowing red sands. Spend some time here during the sunset and adore the beautiful nature recreated in-engine in the game.

Players can also visit the legendary Haleakalā National Park, the “House of the Sun.” With sub-tropical rainforest at its core and beautiful volcanic landscapes as the backdrop, we're sure that seeing these views in-game will make you want to be there in person.

Finally, the island's vibrant heart, the Kahului, features a lively city center, a deep-draft harbor, and verdant suburbs to explore.

There really are endless exploration options for players to get into on this new island, and of course, exhilarating races to take part in with the locals. Maui beckons, so what are you waiting for?

Introducing The Chase Squad

And for the final piece of the anniversary puzzle, this new season will introduce The Chase Squad. What is the Chase Squad, you ask?

The Chase Squad is a premium PVE content coming later on in Year 2. It's the Motorfest twist for car chases. As members of the Squad, players will have to master skills of evasion and close calls to successfully embark on an adrenaline-fueled journey to hunt down, outsmart, and outmaneuver urban racing rivals in intense face-offs across the islands. Ubisoft commissioned French artist Carpenter Brut to compose “Death Racer” to really drive home the feel of these nocturnal pursuits that will keep players on edge and highly tense.

This new song will be available on all digital platforms sometime this coming Fall.

The Chase Squad will be part of the Year 2 Pass and will become available starting November 6. It will be part of the refreshed Gold and Ultimate Editions of The Crew Motorfest, which will launch on the same date. The Year 2 Pass unlocks 20 additional vehicles: 9 vehicles from Day One and 11 more released over the course of the next year through monthly drops.

The Crew Motorfest was released on September 14th, 2023, for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store. Our review gave the game an 8.5/10, with a conclusion that states: “If you're someone who loves arcade-style racing games, you'll enjoy The Crew Motorfest. Between the gameplay, controls, and beautiful open world, everything about the game is well made and thought-out. While I may have been annoyed with all the voices in my head during my experience, I wouldn't say it downright ruined it.”