We're only 7 weeks away from Ubisoft's The Crew Motorfest, which comes this September. The third entry in The Crew series over five years after The Crew 2, and almost 10 years after the original.

But The Crew 2 is still getting some love. Recently, the game received an update which added a race creator mode and 4 new stories to celebrate the upcoming sequel. The Race creator mode is fairly simple but a nice addition for a game that launched years ago.

But despite the time gaps, players will be able to transfer their vehicles & vanities from The Crew 2 to Motorfest. Note that importing items only works one way. You can't collect a car in Motorfest that you can import to The Crew 2. Thankfully, players won't have to start from scratch this time around, unless they want to.

Here's how:

The Crew Motorfest – How To Import The Crew 2 Collection

After downloading and launching the game, players receive the choice to either start their experience from scratch, or import their crew 2 collection.

Choosing to import your Crew 2 Collection is a non-reversible action. However, you can always import it later in case you decide to start from scratch. And don't worry about price. Importing vehicles Motorfest is free of charge. You will need a Ubisoft Connect account to play the game, though.'

Having a Ubisoft Connect account allows for importation of all your Crew 2 collections. So in case you own the game on Playstation and PC, you'll be able to transfer your entire collection with just your Ubisoft Connect account.

And the best part, you don't have to own the Crew 2 now. So in case you pick it up months from now, any saved data from the Crew 2 is eligible for import to Motorfest. Additionally, Crew 2 players who unlock content after Motorfest's launch get their collection imported immediately upon connecting to the latter.

Which Vehicles Can I Import?

In order for a Crew 2 vehicle to be imported, the car must also be available in Motorfest. Go to your garage in The Crew 2 and look at the highlighted vehicles and vanities. These will be eligible for import.

Some vehicle types, such as helicopters, jets, hovercrafts, and even some cars won't be available at launch. Additionally, performance parts don't transfer either.

The reason why some vehicles won't be available for import at launch is because they'll be released later on in Motorfest. For example, you own Car A in Crew 2, but it's not in Motorfest yet. When it does get added to Motorfest, it'll become eligible for import.

Vehicles Unlocked Before The Crew 2 Season 9 get imported to the game in September. But vehicles unlocked in Season 9 won't get imported until December. It may take a second to wrap your head around all the information, but it's a lot simpler when you actually just do it.

*Google Stadia Players won't be able to transfer any sort of collection, considering the service shut down back in January.

Release Date

And that's how to import your collection from the Crew 2 into The Crew Motorfest.

The Crew Motorfest releases September 14th, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store). Purchasing the Gold or Ultimate Edition grants players three days of early access.

