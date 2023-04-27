The sixth and final season of The Crown is impending, but Netflix has unveiled some first-look images at some new actors playing the roles of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy play Prince William and Kate Middleton respectively, and Netflix released a few new photos to get fans excited. The one everyone is talking about is the first photo with the two together. It’s clear that they’re having a moment as they hold hands and walk up a flight of stairs on what appears to be a college campus.

Senan West, the son of Dominic West, played the part of Prince William in Season 5. McVey replaces him and will star in Season 6 alongside Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, and Elisabeth Debicki. Season 6, like the previous five seasons, will consist of 10 episodes and is being written by Peter Morgan. Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Andy Harries, Stephen Daldry, Matthew Byam Shaw, and Robert Fox will all serve as executive producers on the season. The sixth season is still in production but it’s set to premiere sometime this year.

The Crown Season 6 serves as Ed McVey’s first acting credit — at least on IMDB — and Meg Bellamy is also relatively new to the acting sphere with only one other credit to her name (The Prince of Saville Row).

You can check out the first images can be seen below.

The Crown Season 6 will premiere in 2023.