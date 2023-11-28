The Crown has some new photos released of Prince Charles and Kate Middleton that were just released by Netflix.

Some new photos of The Crown's new season will feature Prince William and Kate Middleton.

It's part of Season 6, which will show William and Kate's relationship after the death of Princess Diana, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Netflix released the photos on their Tudem website.

William and Kate photos from the second season of The Crown

William and Kate will be featured in Season 6, Part 2.

In the series, Prince William is played by Ed McVey, and Meg Bellamy portrays Kate Middleton.

Part Two is going to span the years from after Diana's death when William returns to Eton. It then extends to meeting Kate Middleton and their early relationship.

For a more detailed excerpt, the logline reads: “Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother's death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen (Imelda Staunton) reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles (Dominic West) and Camilla (Olivia Williams) and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate.”

Part One has already amassed 36.9 million hours viewed, Netflix reports. That said, prior seasons had a bit of larger viewership numbers.

Interestingly, William and Harry are played by different actors in Part Two. Part One featured Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards. Part Two is Ed McVey and Luther Ford.

To check out the new photos of the upcoming season finale of The Crown, head over to Netflix's website.