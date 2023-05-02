Fans of The Diplomat rejoice — Netflix has announced a second season of the popular series.

On May 1, Netflix announced that a second season of The Diplomat is coming. In a statement to Tudum.com, Jinny Howe, VP of Drama Series at Netflix said, “Fans around the world are loving every minute of The Diplomat’s gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell’s powerful performance as Kate Wyler. After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can’t wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, and Keri Russell have in store for Season 2.”

Star of The Diplomat Keri Russell, who also serves as an executive producer, said, “I am thrilled to be headed back for another round of this smart screwball show. Dare I say it’s fun? Thank you Netflix for giving us another shot.”

Lastly, creator, showrunner, and executive producer Debora Cahn said the following, “We had such a great time making The Diplomat. And it’s a thrill to see how much people are enjoying it. We’re so glad we get to do it again!”

The Diplomat premiered on April 20 on Netflix and debuted at the top spot of Netflix’s weekly global Top 10 TV (English-spoken) list. The series accumulated 57.48 million hours viewed in that period and appeared in the Top 10 in 86 countries.

As provided by Netflix, the synopsis of The Diplomat Season 1 is, “Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She’s great in a crisis zone. In a historic home… less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). From showrunner Debora Cahn (The West Wing, Homeland), The Diplomat is a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships, between countries and people. Also starring David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh, with executive producers Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, and Keri Russell.”

The Diplomat Season 1 is streaming on Netflix now.