Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's The Fall Guy just released a new teaser at the Super Bowl.

The film's X (formerly Twitter account) posted the teaser with the caption, “This movie has everything.” Be honest, you read that in Stefon's voice, didn't you?

And by everything it, the teaser means romance, drama, twisted metal, cardio, space cowboys, aliens, team work, minerals, swords, hand slaps, butt slaps, ice, ice crimes (or maybe it's ice cream?), boats, bird, burritos (“You need carbs!”) and unicorns.

All that… plus lots of feelings. The teaser also shows Reynolds in his pick-up truck singing along to Taylor Swift's All Too Well.

“You've been crying to Taylor Swift?” Blunt asks.

“Doesn't everyone?” Gosling responds.

Too true.

The movie is a feature adaptation of the 1980s TV series of the same name. The story follows former stuntman Colt Seavers (Gosling) who left showbiz for a year to focus on his mental and physical health. He goes back to the business when the star of a big-budget movie, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), goes missing. The catch? The director happens to be Colt's ex, Jody Moreno (Blunt).

The film was directed by David Leitch and written by Drew Pearce. The movie also stars Hannah Waddingham, Stephanie Hsu, Winston Duke and Teresa Palmer. The original Colt Seavers, Lee Majors, also appears in the film.

Gosling has been nominated for a third Oscar for Barbie as Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. No word yet on whether he's performing I'm Just Ken, nominated for an Academy Award for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) along with Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For?

Blunt is also up for an Oscar nomination, her first, for Oppenheimer as Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. She can next be seen in husband John Krasinski's IF.

The Fall Guy is set for a world premiere on March 12 at SXSW. It will be released theatrically in the US on May 3.