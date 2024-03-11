Expect David Leitch's The Fall Guy to feature Taylor Swift on its soundtrack.
Speaking to Variety, Leitch revealed Swift's music will be in the film.
“I don't want to give it away but there's some Taylor. There's some Tay-Tay,” he revealed. “We love Tay-Tay and so does Colt Seavers.
#TheFallGuy director David Leitch says there will be Taylor Swift music in his upcoming movie starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. | Variety On the Carpet presented by @DIRECTV https://t.co/xfJz47aMB5 pic.twitter.com/SH7xM79nEc
— Variety (@Variety) March 10, 2024
When asked if Swift is in the film, Leitch swiftly replied, “I can't say.”
Taylor Swift is the biggest star in the world. She is fresh off of a six-night stay in Singapore on her “Eras” tour. A concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, was released to commemorate the tour. The film grossed over $250 million at the box office. Disney+ will release a special (Taylor's Version) edition of the film.
The Fall Guy
The Fall Guy is Leitch's latest film. The film is based on the old TV series of the same name It stars two of this year's acting Oscar nominees, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. The two star as exes in the film. Gosling is a former stunt choreographer who has to save the star of a film directed by his ex. Aaron Taylor Johnson, Winston Duke, and Stephanie Hsu also star in the film.
David Leitch began his career as an actor and stuntman himself. His directorial debut came in 2014 when he co-directed John Wick with Chad Stahelski. Leitch would go on to direct the likes of Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw.
His last film, Bullet Train, was released in 2022. Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, and Bryan Tyree Henry.