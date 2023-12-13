Experience the pinnacle of football rivalry as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face off in Inter Miami's historic 'Last Dance'.

Football fans brace themselves for a monumental showdown as Inter Miami confirms a historic meeting between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2024. This clash, labeled the ‘Last Dance,' marks a significant moment in the careers of these titans, set to unfold during Inter Miami's international tour in the Riyadh Cup.

The football rumors initially squashed by the MLS outfit have materialized, promising an epic face-off between Messi and Ronaldo, who have a staggering tally of 13 Ballons d’Or. This showdown forms the centerpiece of Inter Miami's maiden international tour, where they'll take on Al-Hilal, the Saudi Pro League leaders, on January 29, 2024, followed by Ronaldo's Al-Nassr at the Kingdom Arena on February 1.

Beyond the Messi-Ronaldo showdown, this round-robin tournament hosts an array of footballing stars, including Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mane, and Aymeric Laporte, adding more allure to the anticipated clashes.

Xavier Asensi, Inter Miami’s chief business officer, underlines the significance of connecting with passionate fans globally and expressing excitement for these dream matches. Chris Henderson, the club's chief football officer, acknowledges the crucial tests these fixtures offer, providing valuable preparation for the upcoming season.

The history between Messi and Ronaldo runs deep, with 35 encounters during their tenures at Barcelona, Manchester United, and Real Madrid. Messi boasts 16 victories against Ronaldo's 10, tallying 21 goals and 12 assists, while Ronaldo has found the net 20 times in these fiercely contested football battles.

As football aficionados worldwide eagerly await this ‘Last Dance,' Inter Miami's quest for international prominence converges with the culmination of an era-defining rivalry. The Riyadh Cup promises a finale worthy of footballing legends, etching yet another memorable chapter in the annals of the beautiful game.