Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo is officially on the horizon, as Inter Miami confirms a pre-season encounter with Al-Nassr in 2024

The long-awaited showdown between football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is officially on the horizon, as Inter Miami confirms a pre-season encounter with Al-Nassr in 2024, reported by GOAL. The Major League Soccer (MLS) side is set to embark on an international tour, heading to the Middle East for what could be the final meeting between two of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

Quelling previous speculations, Inter Miami now announces that Messi and Ronaldo will face off in the Riyadh Cup, scheduled as part of the team's international tour. The clash is poised to be a historic event, given the combined tally of 13 Ballon d'Or awards between the two football icons.

Inter Miami, which welcomed Messi to its roster in the summer of 2023, is slated to compete against Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on January 29, 2024. Subsequently, on February 1, they will lock horns with Ronaldo's Al-Nassr at the same venue, marking a crucial encounter in a round-robin tournament. Both teams boast star-studded lineups, featuring renowned players like Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mane, and Aymeric Laporte.

Expressing anticipation for the matches, Xavier Asensi, Inter Miami’s chief business officer, emphasized the opportunity to connect with fans in Saudi Arabia and a global audience. Chris Henderson, the chief soccer officer and sporting director, highlighted the significance of these matches in testing and preparing the team for the upcoming season.

The Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry, spanning their tenures at Barcelona, Manchester United, and Real Madrid, has seen 35 encounters. Messi emerged victorious 16 times, while Ronaldo secured 10 successes. As fans worldwide eagerly await this showdown, the Riyadh Cup promises to be a spectacle of football greatness.