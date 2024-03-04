Get ready because Garield is on the way! And just released is a second comedy-filled trailer.
This time around, we get to see Garfield (Chris Pratt) see a reunion with his kitty dad, Vic (Samuel L. Jackson). Along with that, there are plenty of other surprises in this new two-minute plus preview.
The new Garfield Movie trailer
It starts with the Jon (Nicholas Hoult) meetup in the Italian restaurant, where the orange cat devours a pizza, pasta, and lasguana. From there, Garfield's seen on a scale (that he breaks). A giant dog captures him and Odie when Vic is revealed. The dad advises Garfield on how he needs to “toughen” him up.” It shows that somehow Vic gets in trouble, and Garfield says, “We have to go save my dad.”
Other glimpses of the movie are revealed. For example, Jon is on a phone call, where he's one of thousands in line waiting to be picked up. Plus, we get to see Snoop Catt (voiced by Snoop Dogg), who's blue and wears an eyepatch. Also, Garfield gets a bath.
“If I don't make it back, tell my story,” Garfield requests as he gets launched in a superhero outfit.
The new movie looks entertaining, suspenseful, funny, and enjoyable, especially if you've always been a fan of the beloved fat cat.
Columbia Pictures and Alcon Entertainment make the new film. It's directed by Mark Dindal and written by Paul A. Kaplan, Mark Torgove, and David Reynolds, THR reports.
Garfield meows his way into theaters on May 24, 2024