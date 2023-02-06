The 2023 Grammys is here and it just gave several artists their iconic moments, including Viola Davis who just landed an EGOT win. Along with the Suicide Scquad actress, there’s another pair that drew the attention of many during the prestigious awards night. This time, though, it’s former WWE star and Hollywood A-lister Dwayne ‘The Rock” Johnson and musician extraordinaire Adele.

The Rock and Adele meet for the first time 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/dsrnIGpDTz — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) February 6, 2023

In a video that’s making the rounds on social media, Trevor Noah explains that the person Adele always wanted to meet is no other than The Rock, a very popular celebrity whom the musician has never ever met in person. The 2023 Grammys host then further expounds that the former WWE superstar and Black Adam actor is also a fan of Adele. After saying that he doesn’t have Dwayne Johnson with him, he goes on further by mentioning that he does have someone who goes by The Rock.

At that exact moment, The Rock walks over to Adele as the crowd starts to go wild. As Noah introduces them to one another, the two share a hug and a heartfelt moment that is circulating on social media at this point in time. Adele’s joyous laughter is also proof of her excitement at meeting the A-list actor. This serves as an epic moment for the musician as she is nominated in several categories for the Grammys, including Best Album, Song of the Year, Best Record, Best Music Video, Best Pop Vocal Album, Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Film.

For his part, The Rock is looking confident and sleek in his first meeting with Adele after a period of negative press due to the failure of Black Adam to elevate the DC universe before James Gunn and Peter Safran stepped in. In any case, though, the heartwarming first meeting between these two powerhouses is sure to make their night no matter what the circumstances may be.