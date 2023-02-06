Viola Davis has been on a roll and her recent win at the 2023 Grammys just elevated her to a whole new level. After landing an Emmy, Oscar, and Tony, the Suicide Squad and How To Get Away With Murder actress just took home a Grammy for her performance in ‘Finding Me’, an audiobook memoir about Davis, giving her the coveted EGOT status.

Viola Davis reacts to her new EGOT status – “I just EGOT!” pic.twitter.com/F2NKPQVqGw — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 5, 2023

In her acceptance speech, Davis said that it has been such a journey toward that specific moment. Shortly after, the 57-year old actress excitedly claims that she just got EGOT. At this point in time, only 18 individuals have attained this status and Davis is just the fourth person of African descent with Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, and John Legend before her.

As of the last count, Davis has won an Oscar, an Emmy, and two Tony awards. She won an Academy Award for best supporting actress in 2017 for her role in Fences. In 2015, Davis bagged the lead drama actress from the Emmys for her work in How To Get Away With Murder. Meanwhile, her work in King Hedley II and the Broadway production of Fences earned her two Tonys.

Back in January when she received a nomination from the Grammys, Davis noted that achieving the coveted EGOT status is a huge accomplishment for her career. She says that everybody wants their life to mean something and she believes in the Cherokee birth blessing, which means that a person should live long enough to know why he or she was born.

“A lot of people don’t know how to do that. A lot of people haven’t found that thing that they’re passionate about, that they can do. Some have. But we all are looking for that, blowing a hole through this earth before we leave it. I think about that in my work a lot. I really found that thing that I love to do. So I always wanna make it meaningful.”

With Davis reaching this point in her career, it’s certain more eyes are going to be on her. For now, this win is surely going to be a big one for someone of Davis’ caliber in the industry.