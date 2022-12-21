By Julio Luis Munar · 2 min read

With so much going on in DC, it’s expected that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has something to say about James Gunn and Peter Safran’s plan to elevate the cinematic universe. After Henry Cavill’s surprising Superman exit and an article by The Hollywood Reporter about the rumored shakeup, the former WWE star has now come out to address the future of Black Adam in Gunn’s DC universe.

In a message posted on social media, The Rock said that Black Adam won’t be a part of James Gunn’s first chapter of storytelling for DC. And while this may prove to be a disappointing development for fans, he added that Seven Bucks, The Rock’s production company, will continue to collaborate with Gunn and DC Studios in an effort to explore how the anti-hero will be used in the future.

The Rock goes on to say he has known Gunn for years and he has always wished for him to succeed. The real kicker here is when the Black Adam star said that he will root not only for DC’s success but that of Marvel as well. He continues his message by saying that after 15 years of relentless hard work to make Black Adam possible, The Rock will always be proud of what was achieved with the character. The message ends with a promise that the actor will always listen to his fans in an effort to deliver the best.

Love @TheRock & I'm always excited to see what he & Seven Bucks do next. Can't wait to collaborate soon. 🙏 https://t.co/NLwRqBVkd1 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 20, 2022

James Gunn, meanwhile, reacted to The Rock’s message by posting his own short response. In it, the former Marvel director said that he’s excited to see what he and Seven Bucks are going to do next. Gunn adds that he can’t wait to collaborate soon.

By these words alone, it seems The Rock is taking the gracious route as Black Adam’s time in the DC universe is abruptly cut short. It remains to be seen whether The Rock will continue at some point for DC, or follow up on his tease regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe.