The House of the Spirits, a new series that will debut on Prime Video, is in motion.

Variety reports it will be an 8-part series based on Isabel Allende's best-selling novel, which has sold over 70 million copies. Now, principal photography is on the way in Chile, taking it from books to streaming. It will star Alfonso Herrera, Dolores Fonzi, Nicole Wallce, Juan Pablo Raba, and Fernanda Castillo.

If it sounds familiar as a feature, it was brought to life as a 1993 movie starring Meryl Streep, Jeremy Irons, Antonio Banderas, and Wynona Rider. This Prime version will be more Latin American-based, as written by Francisca Alegria and Fernanda Urrejola. It also has director/producer Andres Wood onboard. Plus, it has Allende and Eva Longoria as executive producers.

“What's been so exciting about this opportunity is being able to showcase the talent that the region has to offer,” Javiera Balmaceda, head of Local Originals for Latin America, Canada, and Australia at Amazon Studios, said. “And not just in acting, but behind the camera with Fernanda and Francisca as well as production designer Rodrigo Bazaes, who won a Platino Award for his work on El Conde.”

“We really want to make sure that we're capturing both the people from the region and the essence of the story,” she added.

About The House of the Spirits

According to Ad Lit, the book synopsis states: “In one of the most important and beloved Latin American works of the twentieth century, Isabel Allende weaves a luminous tapestry of three generations of the Trueba family, revealing both triumphs and tragedies. Here is patriarch Esteban, whose wild desires and political machinations are tempted only by his love for his ethereal wife, Clara, a woman touched by an otherworldly hand. Their daughter, Blanca, Whose forbidden love for a man Esteban has deemed unworthy infuriates her father, yet will produce his greatest joy: his granddaughter Alba, a beautiful, ambitious girl who will lead the family and their country into a revolutionary future.”

“My first novel, The House of the Spirits, has been in print out in the world for 40 years, and now it will be a wonderful series on Amazon with Eva Longoria leading a dream creative team,” Allende said. “I hope everyone enjoys it.”

Longoria was set to appear in the series, but due to scheduling conflicts, it didn't happen.

“Eva's such a prolific actor and producer but our schedules didn't line up,” Balmaceda said. “However, she's been with us every step of the way, advising and helping; she's been a fabulous partner.”

There's no word yet on when The House of the Spirits will be haunting—er—streaming on Prime Video.