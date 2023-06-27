Jennifer Lawrence made herself a household name when she played Katniss in the Hunger Games film series, but the actress has a hilarious response to those asking if she'll appear in the forthcoming prequel film, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Next Live with Andy Cohen, Lawrence was asked if there was “any truth” to the rumor that she'd appear in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes as Katniss' grandmother.

Jennifer Lawrence reacts to the rumors that she'll appear in the Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/SXnZAPEjS7 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) June 27, 2023

With a half-shocked, half-offended look on her face, Lawrence replied, “Oh, cause I'm 49 in Hollywood years, huh?”

Jokes aside, she threw cold water on the rumor of her return to the Hunger Games series saying, “No, that's not true.”

Granted, Lawrence could be playing it coy as actors do when asked about comic book movies just to avoid any sort of Hunger Games spoilers, but her hilarious reaction to being asked if she'd play Katniss' grandmother was golden.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is an adaption of Suzanne Collins' prequel novel of the same name. It will serve as the first prequel or spinoff film in the Hunger Games series history. Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis are set to star in the film. It will be released on November 17.

Jennifer Lawrence is currently coming off her first-ever raunchy comedy role in No Hard Feelings. She has come a long way since her days as Katniss in The Hunger Games. Her other recent roles include Adam McKay's Don't Look Up and Causeway, and she's in production on a film called Sue — a biopic about one of Hollywood's most notable agents, Sue Mengers.

