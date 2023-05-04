A new movie about orgies is coming with three of Holywood’s biggest stars attached. Here’s what we know about the upcoming project, The Invite, for FilmNation.

Who’s in it?

Deadline reported that Paul Rudd, Amy Adams, and Tessa Thompson have all joined the cast, instantly making it a must-watch film given the weight of those three names.

What’s it about?

The Invite is based on a 2020 Goya Award-winning Spanish film titled Sentimental (or, The People Upstairs) by Cesc Gay. According to Deadline’s report, the synopsis is as follows: “The film tells the story of Joe (Rudd) and Angela (Adams), who after 15 years of marriage, find that their relationship is in a rut. Desperate to have a conversation that isn’t focused on their marital woes, Angela invites their boisterous neighbors, Kayla (Thompson) and Shane, over for cocktails. Joe, irritated at having to engage with this disruptive couple, plans to use the occasion to confront them; however, both he and Angela get far more than they bargained for as sparks fly and they discover Shane and Kayla are hosting weekly orgies and have an invite of their own to offer.”

Rashida Jones is co-writing the script with Will McCormack to add to the excitement. Jonathan Dayton and Valeri Faris (Little Miss Sunshine) will direct the feature.

Paul Rudd was most recently seen in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania — 2023’s second highest-grossing film of the year both domestically and globally (in terms of in-year releases). He’s set to star in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel. Amy Adams had a busy 2021 with roles in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the wretched The Woman in the Window (no wonder it kept getting delayed), and Dear Evan Hansen (another adaptation that fell flat). In 2022, her only film role was in Disenchanted for Disney+. Her next role will come in Nightbitch. Tessa Thompson was recently seen in the fantastic film Creed III but is also coming off a phenomenal performance in Passing. She also starred in Thor: Love and Thunder last year.