The Killers will play an eight-night residency at The Coliseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas to celebrate their Hot Fuss album.

The Killers are returning home to Las Vegas. The band will play a residency to celebrate their Hot Fuss album at The Coliseum at Caesars Palace after their other tour dates wrap up.

A homecoming

It was announced on January 23 that the band would be playing an eight-night residency at The Coliseum at Caesars Palace beginning on August 14. The shows are set to conclude on August 30.

“It's good to be home. Join the 4 of us for 8 shows at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace in August as we celebrate 20 years of Hot Fuss,” the band's social media announcement read. Tickets for the residency will go on sale on January 27.

Before they hit Las Vegas, the Killers have plenty of other tour dates. They will play at the Boston Calling and Governors Ball music festivals in May and June. The band will then play dates across Europe including three shows at 3Arena in Dublin and six nights at the O2 in London.

Formed in 2001, the Killers were formed in Las Vegas. Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Ronnie Vannucci Jr., and Mark Stoermer make up the current lineup of the band.

To date, the band has released seven studio albums. Their latest, Pressure Machine, was released in August 2021. They did release a second greatest hits album, Rebel Diamonds, in 2023. It included some unreleased songs from their abandoned eighth studio album.

The Killers are also major awards winners. While they haven't won a single Grammy, they have been nominated for five total. Their most recent nomination was in 2007 at the 49th Grammy Awards. They were up for Best Short Form Music Video for “When You Were Young.”