With the 25th-anniversary reunion of the comedy sitcom The King of Queens, the cast reunited for a touching tribute to Jerry Stiller, who passed away in 2020 at age 92.

Kevin James, Leah Remini, Gary Valentine, Victor Williams, Patton Oswalt, and others from the comedy series recently got together to honor Stiller, amongst other things like a Q&A and table read, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Their homage included a video chronicling Jerry's life. His son, Ben Stiller, and daughter, Amy, were featured, along with Ricki Lake, Ray Romano, and others.

The King of Queens cast reflect on Jerry Stiller

“Acting was what kept him young, what kept him going, and the camaraderie that he had with his fellow actors on [The King of Queens], I know, meant so much to him,” Ben said of his father.

“The first time I met Jerry Stiller was on The King of Queens. The most exciting part was getting to meet Jerry Stiller, my favorite character. Kevin James — very funny! Very funny! But without a doubt, Jerry Stiller was my favorite character on the show,” Romano reflects.

Several cast members could be seen shedding tears, wiping them away, as they reflected on their castmate and friend.

“He was the soul of the show in a very real way,” producer Michael Wiethorn said. “He grounded us. He was a veteran who I think on camera and off camera really had a history and a professionalism that I think we all fed off of and made the show just grow deeper. He lived a long, full life, but nevertheless, no matter how good a life and long a life somebody leads, when they're gone you really feel the loss,” he continued.

Remini noted that Stiller made the cast laugh during takes by dramatically shutting his eyes and clapping his hands. “Jerry would open his eyes and be like, ‘What's so funny?'” she said. “And we'd be like, ‘You, Jerry, you!'”

Though it was a special reunion to reflect on Stiller, it was bittersweet without him there.