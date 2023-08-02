Leah Remini has been very outspoken against the Church of Scientology in recent years since leaving in 2013. However, the King of Queens actress has now taken further steps against the organization.

It's being reported that Remini is suing the Church of Scientology and its leader David Miscavige for harassment, defamation, and more. In a statement, Remini said, “For 17 years, Scientology and David Miscavige have subjected me to what I believe to be psychological torture, defamation, surveillance, harassment, and intimidation, significantly impacting my life and career. I believe I am not the first person targeted by Scientology and its operations, but I intend to be the last.”

According to the statement, the lawsuit is an effort to “require Scientology, and any entity it controls and funds, to cease and desist its alleged practice of harassment, defamation, and other unlawful conduct against anyone who Scientology has labeled as an ‘enemy.'”

She continued, “With this lawsuit, I hope to protect my rights as afforded by the Constitution of the United States to speak the truth and report the facts about Scientology,” Remini continued. “I feel strongly that the banner of religious freedom does not give anyone license to intimidate, harass and abuse those who exercise their First Amendment rights.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The battle between Remini and the Church of Scientology began in 2016 when she produced and was the subject of a documentary, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. It ran for three seasons on A&E through August 2019.

Leah Remini is most known for her role as Carrie Heffernan on the sitcom The King of Queens. She starred in the series with Kevin James and Jerry Stiller for nine seasons from 1999-2007. In 2017, Remini reunited with James on his new sitcom, Kevin Can Wait.