The Lamplighters League is a turn-based tactical RPG set in the 1930s with magic and secret societies.

The Lamplighters League Release Date: October 3, 2023

The Lamplighters League and the Tower at the End of the World will be available on Xbox Series X | S and PC via Steam, Epic Games, and Microsoft Store on October 3, 2023. A demo is now on Steam, Epic Games, and Microsoft Store.

The Deluxe Edition of the Lamplighters League includes the base game, an original soundtrack by award-winning composer Jon Everist, a digital art book, and the unique playable character Nocturne.

Fight darkness with darkness by adding the mysterious Nocturne to your league. The Deluxe Edition adds this exclusive character to your available roster of agents, capable of traversing the battlefield with teleportation and picking off foes with her shocking attacks. Count yourself lucky that this mysterious skirmisher is on your side – now you see her, now you’re dead!

The Lamplighters League is developed by Harebrained Schemes, the same team that made BATTLETECH and the Shadowrun franchise. It’s being published by Paradox Interactive, known for titles such as Cities Skylines (and the upcoming Cities Skylines 2), Hearts of Iron, and Crusader Kings, among many others.

The Lamplighters League Story

The Lamplighters League and the Tower at the End of the World is set in an alternate-history 1930s.

The best of the best are gone. It’s up to the best of the worst.

Recruit a team of misfits and scoundrels with unique abilities and unforgettable personalities, and chase the Banished Court to the ends of the earth in a mix of real-time infiltration, turn-based tactical combat, and a character-driven story of adventure and intrigue.

The Lamplighters League Gameplay

The gameplay is described as a mix of real-time infiltration and turn-based tactical combat. You are able to control a team of unique characters, each with signature abilities, roles, and stories.

The Lamplighters League allows for sneaky entrances, picking each enemy off one by one, or going in guns blazing with your fully augmented agents.

