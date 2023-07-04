Recent rumors seem to suggest that the next game, The Last of Us Part 3, will be different from the previous one but closer to Factions.

This comes courtesy of known and reputable leaker DanielRPK. He mentioned in his podcast (locked behind his Patreon) that he had some news regarding the third game in the multi-award-winning series The Last Of Us. The contents of the podcast then appeared on Resetera by user Boltz. According to the post, DanielRPK claimed that The Last Of Us 3 will, at least for some parts of the plot, focus on a group of scavengers. This is already very different from the previous two games. The first game focused on Joel and Ellie's journey, while the second game focused on one of the three playable protagonists. It is, therefore, a surprise that the game would focus on a bigger group.

According to DanielRPK, there are a total of five characters that they are looking to cast:

Lucas “male, affable, but develops a relationship with another young scavenger and will have a turn to show his dark side.”

Mason “male, a former soldier. When Val gets put in charge, Mason must choose between his loyalty to Ezra and the house.”

Val “female, Leader of the group”

Ezra “male, wants to take over the house from Val”

Gracie “female 18-25 (no other details on this character)”



After this leak surfaced, some people said that this doesn't really sound like a sequel to the second game. In fact, it might be for their other upcoming spin-off multiplayer game: Factions. It could be that this information pertains to that game instead of the sequel.

Additionally, another leaker (usually known for movie leaks) added their own leak to this pool of information. According to them, “Ellie is at least as important in LAST OF US PART III as she was in PART II.” He did not really go into detail about what he meant by this. He, however, has already previously leaked that the game was under development already.

This has caused a renewed sense of excitement with some players, as they have been waiting for any news about the third game. However, as with all leaks, players should take this news with a grain of salt. Naughty Dog has yet to say anything about a sequel, and we likely can't expect any anytime soon. After all, it took seven years for the second game to come out. Who's to say The Last Of Us 3 won't take another seven years again? Should more information appear, we will be sure to let you know.

That's all the information we have about the supposed leaked information about The Last Of Us 3. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.