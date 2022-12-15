By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

According to a leak, The Last of Us 3 is reportedly now under development by Naughty Dog.

Just a month before the release of The Last of Us live-action series, it would seem that we might be getting more than that. A leaker, ViewerAnon, recently tweeted that Naughty Dog is working on The Last of Us Part 3. In their tweet, they first mentioned that they would “drop a scoop” if they didn’t get a screener link to The Last Of Us. They would clarify in the same tweet that it was not blackmail. It was more that they’d “just be too busy watching to tweet.” He would follow up on this tweet, and drop the scoop he was holding on to:

Well, I’m not watching anything, so… Dr. Uckmann’s next game is THE LAST OF US PART III which is currently in production at Naughty Dog.

If true, this would mean we are getting a continuation of Ellie’s story, or maybe even Abby’s. This is not out of the question, as Abby’s actor already voiced out that she would love to return to her role.

ViewerAnon is a well-known leaker, especially when it comes to Naughty Dog topics. However, as with all leaks, take this news with a grain of salt. Even if their leak was true, we won’t be seeing the game anytime soon. The Last of Us came out in 2013, while the second game came out in 2020. That is a 7-year gap between the games. It would be unsurprising if it takes that long to make a third game. Not only that, but the team is currently working on a PC port of the first game’s remake. They are also working on a multiplayer-focused game set in the series’ setting, although there are no other details yet other than the concept art. As such, we’ll have to wait quite a while before any official news actually comes out.

That’s all the news we have about the leak regarding The Last of Us 3’s development. Again, take this leak with a grain of salt. For other gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.