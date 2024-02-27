Pedro Pascal is finally getting his flowers.
The actor recently picked up the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series last Sunday, Feb. 25. In his speech, he began, “This is wrong for a number of reasons. I'm a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk. I'm making a fool of myself but thank you so much for this! I've been in the union since 1999 so this is an incredible f*****g honor. To the nominees, all of you, I can't remember any of your names right now.”
He then ended it by saying, “I’m going to have a panic attack and I’m going to leave.”
However, when Pascal was interviewed backstage, he said he couldn't remember much of his speech. Several videos have caught him saying he was going to celebrate by drinking more tequila.
But he's since recovered and posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram, “Knocked me On. My. Ass. Thank you @sagaftra @hbo @bellaramsey @clmazin @druckmann @cstraussy and our untouchable @thelastofus cast and crew. This yours.”
The Mandalorian has been a mainstay nominee during this awards season. He has been nominated for his performance in The Last of Us by several award-giving bodies such as Critics Choice, Emmys and the Golden Globes. The actor played the smuggler Joel Miller in the acclaimed HBO series based on the video game of the same name.
During this awards season, he and Succession star Kieran Culkin have been playing up their pretend rivalry. This culminated in Pascal teasing what the internet has been clamoring for: a collaboration between the two. But only if Culkin is nice to him.
Pascal has several high-profile projects coming up. He's already started gearing up for the second season of The Last of Us. He's also in Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2 with Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington.
The actor is also joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Reed Richards AKA Mister Fantastic in the highly anticipated reboot of the Fantastic Four. He's joined by Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm; Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm; Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm; Thing).