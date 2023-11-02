HBO's Casey Bloys announced that The Last of Us Season 2 is set to begin in 2024 but probably won't air until 2025.

Season 2 of The Last of Us is set to enter production in early 2024.

HBO's Casey Bloys announced the news about the hit series in a press conference Thursday morning, according to Variety.

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have delayed production, the CEO noted. With production starting in 2024, it could be released in 2025 if all goes well.

When The Last of Us premiered on HBO in 2023, it became an instant hit.

The Last of Us season 2 details

The series is based on the popular PlayStation video game of the same name. It follows a smuggler named Joel (Pedro Pascal) in a post-apocalyptic America. The world was hit with a devastating, deadly fungus. Joel travels with a young girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) throughout the country to help find a cure for the fungus. During their journey, they encounter survivors, bandits, and much more.

It was renewed for Season 2 before the Season 1 finale even aired. As for the video game, it had a sequel as well, called The Last of Us: Part II. Creator Neil Druckmann and showrunner Craig Mazin have plans to adapt but are paused due to the strikes.

“We've outlined all of Season 2, and we're ready to go as soon as the strike ends,” Druckmann told Entertainment Weekly.

“We were able to map out all of Season 2,” Mazin added. “And I also wrote and submitted the script for the first episode and sent it in [to HBO] around 10:30 or 10:40 PM right before the midnight the [WGA] strike began. I think it's becoming essentially a near certainty that we won't be able to start [filming] when we were hoping to start, which is upsetting. We are all raring to go.”

The Last of Us is not only a hit but award-nominated. It picked up 24 Emmy nominations that included outstanding drama series, lead actor for Pascal, and lead actress for Ramsey.