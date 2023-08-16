The Last of Us creator Craig Mazin has hinted at how long the HBOhit could run.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mazin casually dropped in a hint that The Last of Us could run for four seasons. “Even if we have a principal debate about what is required to execute a second season, a third season, a fourth season, what I always know is that they are always working in good faith and appreciate the creative value of the show,” Mazin said in regard to HBO bumping up the budget for Season 2.

Later in the interview, Mazin clarified his comments. “I was aware that I mentioned that. You never know. It can end up being three or five. But four seems like a good number,” Mazin said.

He continued, “Some seasons, because of the story we’re telling, will need fewer episodes and some will need more. The best news is the audience wants more. We will not indulge a desire for more simply to make them happier when they hear how many episodes are announced. And if they don’t like how many episodes are in a season because they want more, well, OK. But when all is said and done, I think the wisdom of how we lay it out will hopefully be clear. I don’t know if any season will actually have the same amount of episodes.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At the end of the day, it's not the number of Last of Us seasons that matters to Mazin. “But, whatever, the number’s not important. What’s important is when they get to the end of the season, they’re like, ‘That was a good season,'” he concluded.

The Last of Us was an adaptation of the popular 2013 PlayStation game. Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann were the showrunners and co-wrote the series together.

Pedro Pascal starred as Joel — a hardened smuggler who has to escort an immune teenager, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), across the post-apocalyptic country. A second season was a no-brainer, but there are only two Last of Us games to date. Perhaps the story of the second season gets drawn out, or the creators begin telling their own stories. Regardless, fans of the show should be excited as they await the second season.