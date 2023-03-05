We don’t have any concrete information yet on HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2 release date, but we have a little bit of inkling at when the show will premiere for its second season based on the show’s filming schedule.

In an interview with Collider, lead actor Pedro Pascal revealed meekly that The Last of Us Season 2 could possibly start filming in 2023. In fact, the actor playing Joel in the series hinted that the crew might even start filming as early as this Spring. “In the year 2023? Oh, what season are we in now? We’re getting into spring?” jokes Pascal, before saying that it’s entirely possible that filming would start shortly this year.

With the show starting filming really soon, it’s entirely possible that The Last of Us Season 2 will premiere sometime in 2024, with the latest probably being early 2025. The first season was filmed from July 2021 to June 2022 before the show premiered just January this year, so the timeline checks out. But fans should feel a bit more optimistic about an earlier release date given how the production crew now has the foundations laid out already because of the first season.

The Last of Us is an adaptation of the video game of the same name. It follows Joel, a scavenger, and a teenage girl named Ellie. With the world in chaos due to the spread of a fungal parasite that turns its victims into flesh-eating zombies, Joel has to escort Ellie to the headquarters of the paramilitary group Fireflies, a group that believes Ellie to be the key to the cure to the fungal infection.

In other news, the interview mentioned above was originally about another popular show Pascal appears in, with the actor answering questions about The Mandalorian. In case you missed it, The Mandalorian’s third season will be premiering on Disney+ this month.